An activist, Enefaa Georgewill, has spoken on the purported involvement of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the deadly Delta state community clashes

Georgewill said while some people linked the attack to IPOB, others have blamed it on criminal gangs

Legit.ng reports that the civil society leader called for calm and advised the military to act professionally "and not allow the situation to degenerate into a killing spree"

Ughelli, Delta state - Enefaa Georgewill, the chairman of the Rivers state coalition of civil society organisations, has said "the underlining factor" in the violence witnessed in two communities in the southern state of Delta state should be "understudied.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian military confirmed the killing of 16 military personnel. The victims included the commanding officer, two majors, one captain and 12 soldiers.

The troops were deployed to restore order between two warring communities: Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta state.

According to The Punch in a report on Sunday, March 17, Georgewill said some people have linked the murderers of the security agents to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) gunmen. He added that "most of these crises are fallouts of the issues in the country".

Georgewill said:

“The underlining factor should be understudied. Some have linked the attack to IPOB while some others have linked it to criminal gangs. But most of these crises are fallouts of the issues in the country.

"The government should wake up and begin to answer the fundamental questions of poverty, educational, economic, and food crises, among several others.

“My plea to the civilians is that we must know that soldiers are part of us. They are human beings like us. These soldiers have parents and children.

"We will call for calm and the military should act professionally and not allow the situation to degenerate into a killing spree."

Army says IPOB facility dismantled in Delta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army forces made significant progress in their ongoing battle against terrorism and insurgency by uncovering and shutting down a major firearms and drone manufacturing facility operated by members of IPOB and its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

As contained in a statement by the Army, the hideout of the terror group was located in Onicha Ulona, Delta state.

