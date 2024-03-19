The Nigerian Army has accused the Okuama community of resorting to propaganda rather than fishing out the perpetrators

The Director Army public relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said an armed youth gang of the Okuama community killed the soldiers

Nwachukwu assured that there would be no reprisal on the Okuama community on the part of the troops

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Delta state - The Nigerian Army said the killed soldiers were on a peaceful mission following a communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba Communities in Ughelli South and Bomadi LGAs of Delta state.

The Director Army public relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said the soldiers were killed by an armed youth gang of the Okuama community.

Nwachukwu accused the community of resorting to media propaganda and shenanigans, rather than engaging in a positive effort to fish out the perpetrators.

He disclosed this in a statement issued via the Nigerian Army X handle (formerly known as Twitter) , on Monday, March 18.

The army spokesperson said the alleged propaganda is an indication that the community organized the attack and killing of the soldiers.

“The falsehood being peddled by these criminals and their cohorts to whip up sentiments and sway the public to cover up, endorse or support the outrageous criminal acts of their armed youth gang should be disregarded in its entirety, it is only a ridiculous attempt at justifying their crime, rather than turn in themselves to security agencies. There is no amount of propaganda that would arm-twist the narrative, they are complicit and must be ready to face the wrath of the law.”

Nwachukwu added that efforts are scaled up to identify and isolate the criminals as there is certainly no hiding place for them.

