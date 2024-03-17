The Delta community where soldiers 12 soldiers and three senior officers were tragically killed has been razed

The people of the coastal community were said to have sought shelter in a neighbouring community over fear of reprisal attacks

Some unknown persons in the community brutally killed three senior officers and 12 soldiers

Asaba, Delta - Delta community, Okuama, in the Ughelli South local government area of the state, has been razed shortly after sixteen soldiers were reportedly killed.

There are serious allegations that the attack was orchestrated by some angry soldiers who were retaliating against the killings of their colleagues.

Delta community on fire after soldiers killing Photo Credit: Nigerian Army

Source: Twitter

Army goes after killers of soldiers in Delta

However, the military authority is already after the killers of the soldiers. At the same time, Channels TV reported that some arrests involved the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam-led forces.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The people of the coastal community were said to have taken shelter in neighbouring Ughelli for fear of reprisal attack by the soldiers who have taken over the creeks on patrol.

In the early hours of Saturday, March 16, fourteen lifeless bodies of soldiers were recovered by soldiers on patrol at the Okuama community in the Ughelli LGAs.

Soldiers beheaded in Delta community

Some of the corpses whose faces were covered were reported to have been beheaded, while the hearts and stomachs of others were allegedly ripped off.

At the NDDC jetty in the affected community, the remains of the commanding officer and two majors were killed, and their bodies were seen floating by the river banks, and others were separated on land.

Speaking on the killing, the chief of defence staff, Christopher Musa, ordered an immediate investigation into the tragic killings of the four officers and 12 soldiers.

The video of the raze was shared by the former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, on Sunday, March 17. See the video here:

How Delta community kills soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that unknown gunmen reportedly laid an ambush for soldiers in the Okuoma community in the Ughelli South council area of Delta state, killing several of them.

The military high command confirmed the development on Saturday, March 16

The Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, said the troops were surrounded by some community youths in Bomadi LGA of Delta state who were armed with weapons and killed them.

Source: Legit.ng