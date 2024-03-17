Peter Obi has condoled with the families of the security personnel who died in the recent violence in Ughelli, Delta state

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, Obi encouraged other soldiers not to be dispirited by “these ugly developments”

The presidential hopeful called for the arrest and prosecution of those behind the "ugly act”

Ughelli, Delta state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has described the killing of 22 officers and men of the Nigerian Army in Ughelli South local government area (LGA) of Delta state, as “barbaric”.

Obi, in a social media post on Sunday, March 17, said the murder of the security agents who were on a peace mission “should not be tolerated by Nigerians and any sane society”.

According to the former Anambra state governor, such killing continues to “fuel very deep concerns over the security of the nation”.

He said:

“These security operatives are making a lot of sacrifices in their line of duty, and in some cases pay the supreme price.

"We must therefore appreciate and value them by showing empathy towards them and ensuring healthcare for those who are wounded.”

Furthermore, Obi called for “adequate compensation and welfare packages for the families of those who die in active service”.

Read Obi’s full post on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Legit.ng reports that the killing and the subsequent razing of residents' homes have become trending topics on social media platforms in Nigeria.

'Some have linked Delta attack to IPOB'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Enefaa Georgewill, the chairman of the Rivers state coalition of civil society organisations, said "the underlining factor" in the violence witnessed in two communities in the southern state of Delta state should be "understudied.

Georgewill said some people have linked the murderers of the security agents to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) gunmen.

