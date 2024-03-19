Peter Obi has been told to join forces and work with President Bola Tinubu's government for the greater good of Nigeria

Governor Abdullahi Sule gave this charge to the Obi on Monday, when the LP chieftain visited him in Lafia; he noted that "The time for politics is over, now is the time for governance"

The governor's admonition has been greeted with mixed reactions from Nigerians on X; some explained Obi's role as an opposition figure and others queried the current government's agenda

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nasarawa state, Lafia - Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has called on the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the task of tackling the challenges confronting the nation.

Nigerians reacted differently as Governor Sule appealed to Peter Obi to support Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Nasarawa Political Chronicle

Source: Facebook

In a statement made available to newsmen, on Monday, March 18, by Ibrahim Addra, the chief press secretary to the governor, Sule threw the challenge when Obi paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Lafia.

As reported by Channels TV, Governor Sule told the former governor of Anambra state that there is time for politics and time for governance.

The governor urged the LP chieftain to tap into his wealth of experience and expertise to support the Tinubu administration in building a secure and prosperous country, The Cable reported.

“I want to also call on you Sir to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The country’s challenges cannot be resolved by one person only. We all have roles to play” Governor Sule said.

Nigerians react as Peter Obi was urged to work with Tinubu

Nigerians took to the comment section of X and shared their opinion on the governor's counsel. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@NnamdiJude9 tweeted:

"He can only commend him when his policies are right and attack when it's not, that's what an opposition does in a democracy. Not join forces as if it's a one party state."

@Nithsmit tweeted:

"Is Peter obi fighting Tinubu?

"You guys should leave him alone."

@Ugowil tweeted:

"He stole a sophisticated euipment with a forged certificate, drug trafficking and perjury record, but he cannot work it."

@gideonjunior_ tweeted:

"What has Tinubu done in his administration that will warrant Obi to support him."

Obi fumes as Ukraine donates grains to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obi said “it is disheartening that our once economically confident nation, blessed with vast arable land and abundant natural resources, now relies on a war-torn Ukraine for food assistance”.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Obi asserted that “this national disgrace stems from years of leadership failure, necessitating urgent reflection and a reordering of our national priorities and resource management and allocation”.

Source: Legit.ng