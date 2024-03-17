Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ughelli, Delta state - President Bola Tinubu has given “full authority” to Christopher Musa, chief of defence staff (CDS), “to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible” for the killing of 16 soldiers in Okuama in Ughelli South and Okolaba in Bomadi local government areas (LGAs) of Delta state.

The president sent the same directive to the defence headquarters, Abuja.

Tinubu stressed in a statement he personally signed on Sunday evening, March 17, that any attack on members of Nigeria’s armed forces is a direct attack on the nation.

He expressed condolences to the families of slain soldiers, their colleagues, and their loved ones.

Tinubu said:

“This incident, once again, demonstrates the dangers faced by our servicemen and women in the line of duty.

"I salute their heroism, courage, and uncommon grit and patriotism.

“As a nation, we must constantly remember and honour all those who have paid the ultimate price to keep our nation safe, strong, and united.

"The officers and men who died in Okuama community have joined the pantheon of great men and women who gave their all, with honour, in the service of our fatherland.”

The president concluded:

“My government will not relent until we achieve peace and tranquillity in every part of Nigeria.

“May God continue to bless the federal republic of Nigeria and keep members of our armed forces safe.”

