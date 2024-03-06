Helena Nelson, a lady who worked with Funke Akindele, the Lagos PDP deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 election, has narrated an encounter with a Nigerian pastor

Nelson who worked with Akindele on the set of the popular sitcom, Jenifa's Diary, said she would not want to experience such again with any cleric

The youthful lady lamented that the arrant pastor turned a blind eye to her talent and skills, but was only interested in sexual relations with her

Calabar, Cross River state - A lady, Helena Nelson, has narrated how an unnamed pastor at popular Christian worship centre, Grace Consulate, Calabar, Cross River state, fornicated with her.

Taking to her known Facebook page, Nelson said the church where the pastor worships originally spoke to her about teaching bead-making, acting and dancing.

She asserted that "the worst people to believe are Nigerian pastors".

Her post recently on her known Facebook page reads in full:

I just remembered when my girl, Precious, dragged me to her church one time, Grace Consulate.

I had a wonderful time in God’s presence and after the service, a few people recognised me from Facebook and one of their church workers/youth pastor who followed me actively on Facebook said he’d love to introduce me to the head pastor and other pastors. I could come teach bead making, acting and dancing. I saw the head pastor (G.O), and two other pastors who had a chat with me and told me they’d like me to teach in the church’s school. However, I’d have to move to Calabar from Lagos. I declined because Calabar no be place for me to move to.

Months later, one of the pastors reached out to me that he was in Lagos and I should come out so we can discuss about my teaching plans. I was making my hair to get on set for Little Black Book and it was getting late. I told him if I came out, I’d have to pass the night at his hotel because of my estate rules. He was like of course, that is not an issue. He’s a pastor remember?

Safe to say, I went to see him at a lounge. We spoke a lot but nothing about teaching and everything about how I’m hot and my tattoos are pretty and how he could swear I have a piercing in the down area. At this point, I knew I was in trouble. I tried to make a few impromptu calls to see if any of my friends around Lekki/VI can accommodate me for the night. Of course, no one turned up because it was impromptu and I didn’t inform them ahead (like I had a choice).

Mehn, this was how I followed this man to his hotel and he worried me for sex till 4am. I gave in at 4am (I know because I checked the time) because I needed a few hours sleep to reduce my swollen eyes so I don’t look stressed out on camera.

The next morning, I went to set and deleted his numbers.

I just got a message from him and only for me to scroll up to find out who this person was and the memories I’d blocked for nearly two years came tumbling down.

I don’t know if there is any moral to this story but please take these few:

1. If you’re not sure of whomever you’re hanging out with when you go out, make second plans of where to stay for the night.

2. The worst people to believe are Nigerian Pastors. I don’t care if your own pastor is different but never assume you’re safe because the person is a pastor.

3. You don’t have to give in like I did. I had my reasons and I didn’t want not giving in to affect my work, I’d already been paid to be professional and be on time. I couldn’t afford for anything to ruin my professionalism.

4. In all my values, Pastor W only saw my tattoos and piercings. He wasn’t obviously listening in church when I was listing my talents and skills. Most men would never see your value if you look like me. Don’t pander to them or try to explain yourself or your values. That was a mistake I did. You know your value. You do not need to explain it to anyone who’s not interested in knowing about them.

5. Go to church but be mindful.

