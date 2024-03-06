A United Kingdom-based Nigerian caregiver, Chidimma Ezenyili, has reportedly died while on duty

Ezenyili slumped while catering to Ian Hale, her 86-year-old employer, in Bishop’s Stortford, an English town

Legit.ng gathered that neighbours desperately tried to save the life of the caregiver who collapsed in the street in Bishop’s Stortford and died two days later, aged just 37

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

London, United Kingdom - A Nigerian woman working as a caregiver in the United Kingdom (UK), Chidimma Susan Ezenyili, has collapsed and died while on duty.

This was despite the efforts of the neighbours to save her life.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credit: SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday, March 6, the 37-year-old had struggled to work because she was resolved not to abandon her elderly client, Ian Hale, in Scott Road, but slumped at her duty in the street of Bishop’s Stortford and gave up the ghost two days later.

It was also said that Ezenyili, also known as Suzy, was a Nigerian lawyer before she migrated to the UK.

Speaking about Suzy’s demise, Hale’s daughter, Catherine Segal, said:

Naturally, her husband started shouting for help. The neighbourhood raced to help. Myself and my husband ran outside along with our next-door neighbour and our neighbour from across the road.

Suzy was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where doctors discovered she had suffered a severe brain haemorrhage.

In his narration, Segal’s husband, Saul, said:

Sadly, life support was turned off two days later, on February 24, and she passed with her husband by her side.

Read more about Nigerians in diaspora:

Tears as Nigerian student dies in UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saheed Wahab, a Nigerian student at Teesside University died a day after arriving in the UK.

Wahab had travelled to the UK to commence his MSc programme when the unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday, January 16 in Teesside.

Source: Legit.ng