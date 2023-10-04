A Nigerian man returned from oversees to discover that his girlfriend cheated on him with multiple men

The heartbroken man shared his dilemma on social media and sought advice on whether to forgive her or not

Netizens have taken turns sharing their thoughts about the man's situation with many advocating for a breakup

Before embarking on a journey abroad, a Nigerian man first fulfilled the introduction rites with his girlfriend to confirm his love and loyalty to her.

Sadly, upon his return, he discovered that she had been unfaithful and sleeping around with different men.

Man discovers girlfriend cheated on him with 5 men Photo credit: Kelvin Murray, Adene Sanchez/ Getty Images. Depicted persons used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

Lady admits sleeping with five men after fiance travelled abroad

When questioned, she admitted to cheating with multiple men, leaving him torn between forgiving her or ending the relationship.

He wrote;

“Pls admin approve there is this lady I was dating and we agreed to marry before I traveled out but she said I must come and see her parents for introduction before I travel so that she will know am serious which I did before I travelled.

"Spent 9 months and came back only for me to suspect her and she confirmed she cheated with 5 different men. She has been begging and calling my mum and her family members to beg me to forgive her. Should I trash her away or for give her and continue with her pls advice me am confused.”

Netizens' offer sarcastic advice to man whose fiancee slept with 5 men

Netizens responded to his dilemma with sarcastic advices suggesting that he should forgive his girlfriend due to societal expectations.

However, their comments shed light on the double standards surrounding infidelity and highlighted the importance of making a decision based on personal values.

@_oyebisi.xx reacted:

“Forgive her and try to remember her in your prayers, remember women are polygamous in nature.”

@wallpaperplace said:

“5 Men after introduction? Uncle abeg go ask her family wetin dey introduce give you.”

@michael._u said:

“At least it wasn't 6 na. If na 6 na then you for dey vex. Stop overreacting jor!”

@genny.ngum reacted:

“He should forgive. Women are polygamous in nature. He should not leave his home for another man to come and enjoy what he has laboured all this years. After all, it's rains everywhere. Women are polygamous in nature.”

@ifeomahope2 said:

“Pls pray for her, she will change, u know women can cheat and still love you, forgive her pls an try dey wash ur boxers.”

@latusher_ said:

“Forgive her, women are polygamous in nature.”

@latusher_ said:

“Forgive her, women are polygamous in nature.”

@tonia.gram_ reacted:

“You're asking us? We sef we're confused too.”

@jaiyesmg commented:

“Forgive her, women are polygamous in nature.”

Watch the video below:

Lady cheats on lover weeks to wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian medical doctor, @drpenking, on Sunday, November 27, shared the story of a lady who slept with her ex-lover a few weeks before her wedding.

Due to guilt, she later confessed to her husband, who overlooked the betrayal. After many months, the married lady gave birth and trouble started in her home. According to @drpenking, the ex she slept with came with a strong claim, saying the child has the same facial appearance as his.

As a way to dispute the claim, the lady's husband agreed to a DNA test. When the result came out, it showed neither man was the father of the child.

Source: Legit.ng