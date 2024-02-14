Pastor Mike Bamiloye has cautioned Nigerian youths planning to go wild tonight, to celebrate Valentine's Day

The renowned actor and filmmaker maintained strongly that married couples are the ones permitted to perform bedroom activities on Wednesday, February 14

He highlighted the spiritual dangers of the night and urged the youths to uphold Christian values and adhere to them, noting, "many shall wake up empty and shallow and light"

Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, has sent a strong message to Nigerian youths, especially 'the singles', celebrating Valentine’s Day, against engaging in sexual immorality.

Mike Bamiloye has warned people against celebrating Valentine’s day irresponsibly. Photo credit: Mike Bamiloye

Source: Facebook

"Shun fornication," Mike Bamiloye urges lovers

The popular actor and filmmaker took to his Facebook page on Wednesday, February 14, and noted that in the process of having a one night of pleasure, some people will engage in sexual relations with ghosts and spirits from demonic kingdoms who are after the souls of unsuspecting men and women.

According to him, some fellows will pollute their destinies and fortunes on the bed of fornication, while "many shall wake up empty and shallow and light" after a night of pleasure.

In a follow-up post on his Facebook page, Mike Bamiloye emphasized that the only lawful sex that will happen tonight is between legally married couples.

Taking to his Facebook page to sound the warning on Wednesday, February 14, he wrote:

"WE WILL KEEP SHOUTING!!!!!!!

"Many would sleep on the same bed tonight with ghosts and spirits from Demonic kingdoms who had come to make vows and covenants with the sons and daughters of men.

"Blood would flow tonight.

"Blood shall be exchanged tonight on Covenant Beds.

"Fluids of men shall be submitted tonight in the shrines of evil kingdom .

"The fortunes and destinies of many young girls and Ladies would end up tonight in Shrines of Money Rituals.

"Destinies and fortunes and Meaningfulness of life shall be polluted this evening and

"By TOMORROW MORNING,

"Many shall wake up empty and Shallow and Light."

Mike Bamiloye slams Christian women who deny their husbands sex

