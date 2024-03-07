A man who relocated to the UK with his wife is now regretting the decision because the woman is cheating on him

The man was said to have spent up to N30 million to secure their visa, but the lady had her eyes on her ex

She reportedly visited her ex, who lives in Plymouth, spending 100 Pounds on a train ride from Dundee to cheat on her husband

A Nigerian woman has been caught cheating on her husband, who relocated her to the United Kingdom.

The story of the couple is going viral on social media as the lady reportedly slept with her ex-boyfriend.

The man relocated to the UK with his wife, only for her to start cheating. Photo credit: Getty Images/Rick Gomez and Vladimir Vladimirov. Photos are used for illustration only.



According to the story shared by @Iampenlord, the man and his wife secured a couple's visa and moved to the UK as skilled workers.

The man was the main sponsor of the visas as he was said to have spent up to N30 million.

When they got to the UK, the lady found her ex, who lives in Plymouth, and she reportedly travelled to meet him.

Part of the story reads:

"A few days ago, the babe travelled 10 hours from Dundee (in Scotland) to Plymouth (in England) to go and have sex with her ex. This is an ex that has always caused a lot of fights between them since they were in Nigeria, my guy has always wanted her to cut contact with the ex, but her excuse has always been, “we are ex not enemies”.

The man is said to be fixed since he possibly can't take any action on his wife who is the main person on their visa, to avoid being sent back to Nigeria.

See the full story below:

Reactions as lady cheats on her husband

@Jonneto2 said:

"He doesn't have to stay in the marriage id he is no longer interested. Getting a divorce doesn't automatically mean he will be sent to Nigeria, he should gather his evidence for the battle. He is a man and can survive on his own."

@TunjiStillDey said:

"The red flag was very clear before they left home. How can someone overlook that? I don’t want to know. Once your partner is still in touch with their ex, there will always be a problem in the end."

Source: Legit.ng