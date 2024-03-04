A Nigerian pastor has earned the admiration of internet users following his kind gesture to his church members

In one of his services on Sunday, March 3, the pastor distributed plats of fufu and soup to his church members

Photos from the Sunday service showed the worshippers enjoying their meals in the church premises

Matthias Udeh, the founder of World Changers Chapel Intl'l, Abuja, has sent netizens into a frenzy for his kindness to his congregation.

This came after the pastor shared pictures from his third service on Sunday, March 3, on Facebook.

Pastor Matthias Udeh's church shared fufu and soup to members. Photo Credit: Matthias Udeh

Source: Facebook

According to Pastor Matthias, the service was tagged Compassion Service for the Poor and Destitutes.

Pictures he shared showed men and women eating their own portions in the church. Some persons were seen serving the congregation food.

They did have a swell time. Pastor Matthias' gesture comes after a church shared spaghetti to its members.

Sometime in 2023, a Nigerian pastor had organised a special crusade to help poor people.

People commend Pastor Matthias Udeh's church

Omo-okundia Boylet Kelvin Osarenren said:

"Cast out devils and cast in food. Jesus kind of service. I love this approach."

Nnadi Emmanuel said:

"The particular lady in red seems to have beef with the cameraman .

"Her face too show! Even if na less privileged ."

Henry Ehis Arlington said:

"Why will someone tag a service as " Service for the Poor and Destitute"?

"Compassion Service is enough, why adding that it's for the poor and Destitutes.

"That caption has negated the genuineness of what was done."

Ni Le said:

"Be like na this church I go attend next Sunday."

Hon Afolabi Victor said:

"This is commendable. God bless."

Sammy Wini said:

"GOD will give you resources because you have the heart for people. "

Donrise Donrise said:

"Very soon all our members will become multi-billionaires and millionaires."

Praise Muri said:

"God bless and increase you daddy."

Pastor changes woman's life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had changed a woman's life in Lagos.

To change her life, the pastor got her shop filled with numerous household provisions for her to start doing business.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, he showed the moment he took the woman to the business centre he just set up for her. When the woman saw the shop, she went down on her knees to thank him amid tears. It was such an emotional moment for all present.

Source: Legit.ng