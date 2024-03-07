Olusola Faleye, the former personal and technical assistant to the late Herbert Wigwe, has shared how he cheated death

While speaking at the Night of Tributes on Wednesday, Olusola narrated how luggage made him travel by road instead of boarding the chopper with the business icon

Olusola revealed that Wigwe agreed with his suggestion that it would be better if he travelled with the luggage

The former personal and technical assistant of the late Herbert Wigwe, Olusola Faleye has shared his last moment with the business icon before the ill-fated flight.

Olusola, who eulogised and mourned Wigew at the Night of Tributes held in Lagos on Wednesday, revealed there were five of them who embarked on the journey.

Olusola said late Wigwe agreed with his suggestion that he should travel with the luggage. Photo Credit: Olusola Faleye, Instagram/@herbertowigwe

Olusola recounted his conversation with the late business icon while they were flying from London to Palm Springs.

“We flew from London to Palm Springs. I remember, in the middle of the air, I walked up to him. I said sir, how comfortable are you flying chopper at night? I’ve never done it before. And he said a word, he said, This is America, they have navigation systems for flying chopper at night, and I went back to my seat.”

Wigwe's last words to Olusola Faleye

Olusola said late Wigwe, who built a cemetery for himself before his death, agreed with his suggestion to travel by road with the luggage instead of the chopper, describing it as a brilliant idea. Olusola said:

"As they were loading the luggage, this thought started playing in my mind that, okay, you will fly chopper, one hour you are there.

"The next three and a half hours, the luggage are not going to come. Will I go to bed, no. I still have to sit down and wait for this luggage to come. I was like so, why not just go with the luggage and get there and deliver to him and others in the room?

"Like I said, I always reason in the line of duty. And I went up to him, I said, sir, I think it's safer and will be secure for me to just ride and bring the luggage to you. He said, brilliant idea, and I said safe flight.”

A video capturing Olusola's account was shared by Vanguard Newspapers on X and stirred reactions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Olusola Faleye's account

@oladeji4gud said:

"All I got from his PA words is the CEO trusted American system so much that he thought their couldn't be any mistakes."

@iamscrummy_ said:

"This is not necessary I swear.

"feel there’s more to this?"

@DrayDimmy said:

"Looks more like him defending and defending himself all through. Is this even necessary at that place?"

@Barracuda1592 said:

"As usual. I’ve been expecting this, one person must miss out and give thanks to God."

@stardudefire said:

"God said my son you still have a lot to offer."

@Swagberg said:

"When God says it's not your time; what do we say to to the God of death?"

@kennyninobrown said:

@fortunateozuyak said:

"Is that the true reason???

"Why did you stay back ???

"Let’s start asking the right questions."

@OsitaOssai1 said:

"In life, there is time for everything. Time to be born and time to die. It was not your time to die."

@NobleGrandking_ said:

"Lier's y'all know what happened to him na Yoruba kpai am."

