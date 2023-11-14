Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo's estranged wife, Sonia, took to social media to publicly discuss her role in his life

In a lengthy social media rant, Sonia recounted how she facilitated Ighalo's move to the United Kingdom, where he eventually became a player for Watford F.C.

The footballer's ex-wife also revealed a long list of female celebrities he had slept with, including some of the popular Big Brother Naija stars, actresses, and a famous DJ

Sonia, who has been throwing shade at her husband in the last couple of days, recounted how she helped him move to the United Kingdom to become a Watford F.C. player, which she said his agent could attest to.

Furthermore, Sonia proudly highlighted her support during the footballer's last Nations Cup tournament, emphasising her assistance after their alleged hardship in Russia.

In a surprising revelation, Jude Ighalo's ex-wife disclosed that the footballer confided in her about his romantic encounters with several female celebrities. This included notable personalities such as top Big Brother Naija stars, actresses, and a renowned DJ.

See a screenshot of her post below :

