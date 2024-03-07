Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has said possibly, the last thing late Herbert Wigwe read was his (Sanusi) message talking positively about him

Sanusi spoke on Wednesday, March 6, in Lagos state during a well-attended 'Night of Tributes' for Wigwe

Legit.ng recalls that Wigwe, the co-founder of Access Bank, one of the largest banks in Nigeria, was among six people killed in a helicopter crash in California, USA, in February

Victoria Island, Lagos state - Muhammadu Sanusi II, a former emir of Kano, has said he strongly defended Herbert Wigwe, the late group managing director (GMD) and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Access Bank Plc, when an individual castigated him.

Wigwe was among six people who died on February 9, 2024, after a helicopter in which they were travelling crashed near Nipton, California, USA.

Addressing a crowd of mourners in Lagos on Wednesday, March 6, during the 'Night of Tributes' for the late banking titan, Sanusi disclosed that his defence message was probably the last message Wigwe read before his tragic demise.

Sanusi narrated:

On the night before this happened, I was on a chat group when somebody made a few remarks about Herbert that I found offensive. I could not resist it. I went in and defended Herbert.

I made my points clear that this is totally unacceptable.

Hours after Herbert died, I was in Hong Kong, a friend called me and said Deji wants your phone number. Should I give him? And I said ‘yes, maybe he wants me to come and talk about the economy. I am not going to say anything, because everything I have to say, I have said it. Now, we are where we are, I have nothing else to say.

And I want to thank Deji Ali, and I want to thank God for what He did. I usually object to people forwarding messages from groups.

Deji Ali had sent a message to Herbert at about 3:20 am that morning, telling him how I had stood up and defended him, and forwarding my entire message to him. Herbert replied at 3:28 am with one word, “unbelievable”.

Deji Ali sent another message at 3:50, which was not delivered. From the presentation of the air traffic controllers, the crash happened at 3:40.

So, possibly, the last thing Herbert read was my message talking about him. And I’m grateful to God that he left knowing that he had a friend.

Watch the video below, courtesy of News Central TV:

