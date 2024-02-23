Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, recently claimed that N30 billion had been given to state governors by the federal government of Nigeria

Akpabio's claim has triggered furious reactions from state governments, most especially the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde

Legit.ng reports that states tackled the senate president and denied receiving N30 billion each from the federal government

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian governors have denied a claim by the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, that the Bola Tinubu-led government disbursed N1.08 trillion (N30 billion each) to states to address the hardship in the country.

Akpabio had commented some days back. But speaking at an event in Iseyin, Oyo state, on Thursday, February 22, Governor Seyi Makinde stressed that no Nigerian state got such funds.

Akpabio has been heavily criticised for quoting an unverified report. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Makinde is the vice-chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Makinde said:

“So, if the senate president, who is the number three citizen in this country, could be quoting an unverified report, people are looking at us as leaders.

"This is the period that we are supposed to give confidence to our people. It is not the period to start playing politics or to start looking for scapegoats."

Alleged N30b palliative: Govs corroborate Makinde

Corroborating Makinde’s statement, states like Lagos and Osun, also denied receiving N30 billion each from the federal government, according to The Punch.

The Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, refuted the claim that the state received N30 billion.

“It’s not true. Anybody making such an allegation should put the facts on the table."

Speaking with The Punch, the Osun state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, dismissed Akpabio’s claims.

Also, the Benue state commissioner for finance and budget planning, Michael Oglegba, faulted the statement attributed to the senate president.

In Katsina, the director-general (DG) in charge of media, Maiwada Dammallam, said he was not aware of any disbursement of the fund to the state government.

Similarly, the special assistant to the Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal, on media and communications, Mustafa Kaura, said he was not aware of the N30 billion said to have been given to each state.

Also commenting on the controversial disbursement by Akpabio, the Enugu state government said it did not know anything about the fund, The Punch noted.

More to read about hardship in Nigeria:

Seyi Tinubu speaks on hardship in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Seyi, the son of President Tinubu, insisted that Nigeria is in great hands and that he has faith in his father’s ability to steer the ship of the nation meritoriously.

Seyi, via a social media post, recalled the president’s statement from his presidential speech in commemoration of the 63rd Independence anniversary of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng