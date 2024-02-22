An APC chieftain, Comrade Podar Yiljwan Johnson, has shared insights on Nigeria's economic crisis

The politician opined that the previous administration headed by former President Muhammadu Buhari contributed to Nigeria's woes, noting Tinubu should not be blamed

In an interview with Legit.ng, he listed some vital things Tinubu can do to salvage the current situation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has identified the main causes of Nigeria's current challenges and listed three solutions to tackle them.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng via telephone chat, a former governorship aspirant in Plateau state, Comrade Podar Yiljwan Johnson, attributed the current economic situation to rising insecurity, corruption, and bad governance.

Tinubu should not be sacked

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not be blamed for the current crisis in the country; hence, he should not be sacked from office.

The APC chieftain said:

"The hardship is a result of insecurity in which local farmers couldn't farm as they used to. Secondly, corruption is one of the key factors; since the corrupt wealth was not put into investment but stockpiled into their houses, which can cause hardship on its own. Another major factor is that our country is a consumption nation, a non-producing nation that, on its own, can cause hardship for the citizens.

"The president shouldn't be sacked because he inherited a failed state and a worse economy with terrible security challenges. I'm sure he is trying to make the nation self-reliant despite our economy's continuous rise. Looking at the manner in which looting was done by the previous government, then you will agree with me that Tinubu inherited a collapsed nation with so many challenges."

APC chieftain recommends solutions to Nigeria's hardship

The governorship hopeful listed three things President Tinubu should do to 'immediately' address the current economic situation.

Johnson highlighted them below;

1. Production: Nigeria should be a producing nation.

2. Tackle insecurity: The fight against rising insecurity should be done regardless of tribe and religious beliefs. Also, the president should tackle corruption and have a supervising team that will check the performance of the executives.

3. A working refinery: Lastly, our refinery should be fixed; this will equally rescue us from hardship.

