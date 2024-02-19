Economic Hardship: “I Want Asylum, I Don’t Want This Country Again”: Ibadan Protester Tells UN
- Residents of Ibadan have protested against the high cost of living, food inflation, and the current economic hardship in the country.
- One of the protesters said he wants asylum as he does not want to be a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria anymore
- The angry protester said the United Nations should take note of his decision due to the economic hardship in Nigeria
Ibadan, Oyo state - Residents of Ibadan in Oyo state stormed streets and major roads in the state capital to protest against the high cost of living and economic hardship facing the people.
The protesters sang different solidarity songs with placards calling for an end to the hike in the price of essential commodities and hard living conditions.
In a viral video posted by the Guardian newspaper, one of the protesters said he wants asylum as he no longer wants to be identified as a Nigerian.
The angry Nigerian cried out to the United Nations to take note of his decision due to the economic hardship the people were going through.
He said:
“I want asylum. I don’t want this country again. UN I want asylum.”
Nigerians react
@ShegzAyo
This is just so not funny anymore. It's getting harder for people to be able to cope with the economic climate.
@StudentYahaya
These people should calm down, Jagaban is working round the clock to fix everything, and they should keep standing to defend Jagaban's mandate.
@MudiagaEsiekpe
it's touching everywhere. Watch out
Ibadan Youths protest rising cost of living
Legit.ng earlier reported that the protesters gathered around the Mokola area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, wielding placards with various inscriptions such as ‘end food hike and inflation,’ ‘the poor are starving,’ and ‘Tinubu, don’t forget your promises,’ among others.
Armed police officers were seen at the protest scene as the youths held the peaceful rally against economic hardship occasioned by the removal of the petrol subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange windows.
They called on President Tinubu to quickly intervene as the situation bites harder in the country.
