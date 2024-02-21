Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics.

Benin City, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has removed Governor Hope Uzodimma as the chairman of the elections committee.

Legit.ng reports that this follows the controversy that trailed Saturday’, February, 17, governorship primary in Edo state.

APC replaces Hope Uzodimma with Bassey Otu as Edo governorship primary election chairman. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

The Imo state governor was replaced with his counterpart from Cross River state, Bassey Otu, who was formerly the deputy chairman of the seven-member committee.

Legit.ng reports that the Imo governor's removal was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday, February 21, by the APC national organising secretary, Sulaiman Argungu.

The re-run poll is slated for Thursday, February 22.

Uzodimma's removal: Nigerians react

Following the development, some Nigerians expressed their thoughts via X (formerly Twitter).

Kayode Olusola wrote:

"There's no sin in committing error. When error is pointed out and not corrected, that becomes a sin. But when error is corrected, it's a sign of maturity.

"Kudos to the leadership of APC for correcting error when discovered in Edo primary election."

Nathaniel Agada said:

"House of commotion."

Olajide Balogun commented:

"I guess Governor Uzodimma can't be trusted by all participants to be an unbiased umpire."

Edo election: Top aspirants drag Uzodimma

Ahead of the continuation of the governorship primaries of the APC, leading aspirants in the exercise had rejected Uzodinma as the chairman of the elections committee.

In a joint statement signed by Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Lucky Imasuen, Monday Okpebholo and General Charles Airhiavbere (retd), the aspirants alleged that Uzodinma did not observe the minimum requirements for compliance with the relevant provisions of the extant laws and regulations guiding the election as provided both in the electoral act and in the APC constitution.

