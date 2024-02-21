Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the alleged Mambilla settlement agreement with Sunrise Power

Buhari said he never authorised or gave approval for any settlement agreement with Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited

He said he refused to approve the settlement deal because I was convinced that there was no basis for Sunrise’s claim

Daura, Katsina state - Former President Muhammadu Buhari said he did not approve any settlement agreement with Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited on the Mambilla hydroelectric power project in Taraba state.

He stated this in a letter to the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, TheCable reported.

Buhari said he wanted to complete the Mambilla project, however, couldn’t because of the myriad of issues inherited from the previous administration.

Legit.ng recalls that former president Olusegun Obasanjo denied authorising Olu Agunloye, former minister of power and steel, to commit Nigeria to the $6 billion “build, operate and transfer” contract with Sunrise Power in 2003.

Buhari’s letter partially read:

“While I understood that my ministers of justice, power and water resources were approached by Sunrise and were engaging with various stakeholders that were involved in the project to resolve the issues blocking the project’s implementation, at no time did I specifically instruct them to enter into and conclude any settlement agreement with Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited.

“Indeed, when the proposed settlement agreement and addendum were presented to me for my consideration and approval on 20th April 2020, I refused to approve the settlement deal because I was convinced that there was no basis for Sunrise’s claim.”

Ex-power minister detained over Mambilla fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detained Agunloye in custody in December 2023.

This development is coming a week after the anti-graft agency declared Agulonye wanted over an alleged $6 billion fraud related to the controversial Mambilla hydropower project. Agunloye was a minister under Obasanjo’s government (1999-2003).

A source who disclosed Agunloye's detention said: “He has been with the EFCC since December 13th. “But it was not made public.”

