Many Nigerians are bitterly complaining about the current hardship in the country, orchestrated by President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the exchange rate in the country.

On May 29, the day of his inauguration, Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy; months after, the presidency floated the exchange rate in the country.

List of states Nigerians have protested against economic hardship

Source: Twitter

Many economists have commended these moves, adding that market forces should be allowed to determine the prices of goods.

However, the cost of basic foods and other daily commodity needs have more than tripled, and people are complaining about the hardship.

This has led to protests in some states in the country, while prominent Nigerians, including the Sultan of Sokoto, have bitterly complained about the harsh economic conditions in the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced a two-day protest, which will be held on February 28 and 29. This came days after it issued a 14-day strike notice to the Tinubu-led federal government.

Below is the list of the states where protests have taken place:

Suleja, Niger State

Some Nigerians started their protest in Suleja, Nigeria, to protest against the growing hardship in the country and called on the president to alleviate the people's suffering immediately.

Niger is a neighbouring state to Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, while Suleja is the border town between the federal capital territory and the state.

Katsina-Kano Road, Kano

The centre of commerce is another state where protests against the ongoing hardship in the country have taken place.

The protesters, including youths, older people, men, and women, trooped out in their hundreds to lend their voices against the high cost of living in the state.

In response to the protest, the state government closed stores allegedly hoarding food.

Ibadan, Oyo

On Monday, February 19, some youths in Oyo gathered at the Mokola area of Ibadan, the state capital, to protest against the high cost of living, inflation in food and the economic hardship taking over the country.

The youths were said to be singing different songs to register their grievances about the state of things in the country.

Cross River, Calabar

The civil servants in Cross Rivers state have staged protests over the hardship in the country and unpaid salaries. The protesters were seen in a video shared on social media on Thursday, February 15.

According to the protesters, the people are hungry and "February 15, salaries have not been paid."

It was learnt that the protest happened at the office of the secretary to the state government in Cross River.

Taking to social media to share the video, Anthony Ehilebo, a media practitioner, wrote:

"Happening in Calabar. Situation at SSG's office CRS. Nigeria is about to burst at its seams. The economic hardship of mismanaged state."

See the video here:

Hardship: Tinubu summons governors to Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu had been scheduled to meet all 36 governors in the country before joining his African counterparts for AU meetings.

Tinubu's meeting with the governors will be the second of its kind since he resumed the office of the presidency.

Recall that PDP governors recently criticised Tinubu's economic policy, but the presidency hit back at them.

