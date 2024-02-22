Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has reacted to claims that state governors received N30 billion from the federal government as extra allocation

This allegation was made by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabion, who claimed the allocation differed from the standard allocation

Governor Makinde, on the other hand, said there was no such thing, noting that the FIRS whom Akpabio claimed to have disbursed had no right to do so

Iseyin, Oyo - The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has refuted claims suggesting that all 36 state Governors were given 30 billion naira each to tackle the challenges in their states.

Makinde's denial comes in response to allegations by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The Oyo state governor said the FIRS has no constitutional right to allocate money to state governments. Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde/Godswill Obot Akpabio

Akpabio cited an unverified report alleging the federal government's disbursement of funds to the Governors.

Akpabio's allegation

The Senate President said:

“Unverified reports have it that state governments in the last few months have received additional N30 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), outside their normal allocations from the federation account, to assist them in ameliorating the food situation.

“So we believe that every state government should utilise the funds received towards ensuring that food is available.”

During the unveiling of the Iseyin Central Mosque in Iseyin, the Governor expressed dismay at Senator Akpabio's unsubstantiated remarks.

FIRS don't allocate money to states - Makinde

According to TVC News, he questioned the validity of Akpabio's claims, highlighting that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) does not have the authority to allocate funds to individual states.

He emphasised that the funds in the Federation account are designated for the welfare of all Nigerians, not for selective distribution among states.

The Governor emphasised the importance of fostering public trust during this crucial period, urging leaders to avoid escalating political tensions.

