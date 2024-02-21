Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged state governors to be prudent and just with their current allocations

At the plenary session on Tuesday, February 20, the Senate President revealed that N30 billion had been given to state governors by the federal government

He said this fund was an extra piece different from the regular federal allocations as he urged them to use it for the people's wellbeing

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akapbio has revealed that the sum of N30 billion has been rolled by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to state governors outside their regular allocation to cushion the rising economic hardship in the country.

Akpabio stated this at a recent plenary session in the Senate, where deliberations were held over possible solutions to curb the hardship in the country.

The Senate President revealed some top information about state governors and the extra allocation given to them. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

The Senate President said:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“Unverified reports have it that state governments in the last few months have received additional N30 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), outside their normal allocations from the federation account, to assist them in ameliorating the food situation.

“So we believe that every state government should utilise the funds received towards ensuring that food is available.”

Akpabio slams protest on high cost of living

Speaking on the several protests on the rising cost of living across the country, Senate President Akpabio claimed they were all sponsored.

Protests have erupted across various states, with the most recent occurring in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, on Monday.

Residents in Niger, Kano, and Sokoto states have also demonstrated against the ongoing economic challenges.

Inflation in Nigeria has surged following President Bola Tinubu's decision to remove petrol subsidies and standardise the exchange rate in 2023.

Akpabio addressed the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, February 20, stating that the protesters lack awareness of the actions taken by the Senate and the federal government to address the situation.

He said:

“You can see a lot of sponsored protests here and there but those people are not aware — most of those sponsored protesters are not aware of the kind of efforts made by this senate to tackle the situation together with the management team of the federal government.”

The head of the senate asserted that the national legislative body would only endorse measures that directly benefit the populace.

Economic hardship: Seyi Tinubu begs Nigerians

Meanwhile, Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has encouraged Nigerians to persevere through the current challenges facing the nation.

He emphasised that the actions taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have been implemented long ago.

Additionally, Seyi, well-known as the president's son, expressed confidence that the country's future holds promise despite the hardships.

Source: Legit.ng