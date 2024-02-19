People have been murdered by armed bandits in an attack on Zurmi town, the headquarters of Zurmi local government, Zamfara state

The bandits invaded the divisional headquarters of the police in Zurmi on Sunday, February 18, and wreaked havoc

Zurmi, Zamfara state - Armed groups known as 'bandits' have attacked the divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Zurmi town, the headquarters of the Zurmi local government area (LGA) of Zamfara state.

As reported by Channels Television, the terrorists invaded the town on Sunday, February 18, killing seven persons including a police officer.

An indigene of the town, Babangida Zurmi, stated that he had yet to speak with any of his relatives as of 9:45 pm because most of their numbers were switched off.

He said:

“As we speak now, I can’t get in touch with anybody in the town, their numbers are switched off. That means the bandits are still around. We need help from relevant authorities."

Another source disclosed that the bandits attacked the town with a mission to avenge the killing of two of their colleagues in crime by local vigilantes in the area.

According to him, several shops were burnt and the divisional headquarters of the police in Zurmi was also razed.

Another bandit group operating in the Maradun LGA had killed four persons and abducted several others.

According to sources, the four persons were killed when bandits opened fire on the people clearing bushes along the road.

Yazid Abubakar, the spokesperson for the police in Zamfara state, confirmed the attack, according to the television station.

Bandits abduct 110 in Zamfara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that four communities in Maru LGA of Zamfara state: Mahuta, Mutumji, Kwana, and Unguwar Kawo, were abandoned following the abduction of 110 people by bandits.

The Zamfara residents were kidnapped for allegedly refusing to pay N110 million monthly levy to a notorious terrorist leader.

