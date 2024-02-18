Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism

Sokoto, Sokoto state - The Sokoto state police command has killed a suspected notorious bandit and kidnap kingpin, Bello Hantsi, also known as Mai Dubu-Dubu.

As reported by The Nation, Bello Mai Dubu-Dubu met his Waterloo following a coordinated onslaught by the operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit in conjunction with the divisional police officer (DPO) of Kware division who mobilised in search of the suspect.

A statement released on Sunday, February 18, by Ahmad Rufai, the Sokoto police command spokesman, indicated that the slain terrorist was the mastermind and provider of arms and ammunition to five previously apprehended kidnapping suspects.

Rufai stated that the operation also resulted in the seizure of arms and ammunition, including three AK47 rifles and 90 rounds of live ammunition, while the suspects were en route to Tambuwal local government area (LGA) of Sokoto state for a kidnapping mission.

The police's statement partly reads:

“The anti-kidnap mobilised a coordinated a search of the suspect and on sighting the team and sensing danger at a nearby bush, head Dubu-Dubu fired a shot to escape arrest and a quick response from the team neutralised him while others flew with bullets wounds.”

More to come...

