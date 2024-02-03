Aero Contractors and a couple of other partners are collaborating in a joint venture to build Zamfara airport

It is hoped that this new partnership will see to the eventual completion of the airport which has been in the planning process for years

The partners are ensuring adequate financial support for the commencement and completion phases of the project

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

SOHO Project Limited has collaborated with Aero Contractors, Avsatel Communications Limited, and Rafali Nigeria to undertake the development of Gusau Airport in Zamfara State.

As outlined in the project, a significant aspect involves the incorporation of a hangar designed to support Aero's business model, focusing on aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul specifically tailored for Aero's operations in Northern Nigeria.

Zamfara's Aviation Future Soars as SOHO, Aero Contractors, Others Team up for Airport Project

This development comes despite ongoing allegations against the state's former governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, of misappropriating N11 billion earmarked for executing the cargo airport project.

Matawalle had, however, argued that the allegations were an attempt to get him sacked from his position as the Minister of State for Defence.

Speaking about the proposed plan, SOHO highlighted the roles that the different partners of the project will be playing.

SOHO said:

“We are in discussion with the Zamfara State Government on the proposition to build the proposed Gusau Airport and as well partner organisations like Aero Contractor Airline to manage the airport, Avsatel Communications Limited for the aeronautical and metrological segment of the project, while Rafali Nigeria Limited handles the civil works segment of the project.”

As part of the strategy for the development of Gusau Airport, SOHO Project Limited has outlined its intention to incorporate a hangar dedicated to Aero's business model, which encompasses aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services tailored explicitly for Aero's operations in Northern Nigeria.

Additionally, SOHO has expressed its desire to collaborate with Mainstreet Capital Limited as a financial advisor to facilitate the procurement of bonds, ensuring adequate financial support for the commencement and completion phases of the project.

As per information from the Centre of Aviation, in April 2010, the Zamfara State government disclosed intentions to allocate 15% of the total $80 million earmarked for the proposed Gusau cargo airport.

The remaining funds were set to be invested by a consortium of foreign and local firms, with Malaysia's MPK Group leading the initiative.

Subsequently, in July 2010, the Zamfara Government reissued a contract valued at N10 billion ($67 million) for the construction of an international cargo airport in Gusau.

In August 2019, the then-governor, Bello Matawalle, announced that construction for the Gusau Airport would commence that month.

The project, under a $1 billion public-private partnership with Afreximbank, was progressing toward realization.

