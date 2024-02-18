Gunmen have reportedly attacked a pub in the Pankshin local government area (LGA) of Plateau state and killed two people

It was learnt that one of those killed during the attack, which occurred on Saturday, February 17, was the state spokesman of the APC, Sylvanus Namang

Legit.ng reports that Nigerians reacting on social media expressed shock over the assassination

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism

Pankshin, Plateau state - Nigerians on social media are reacting following the sad killing of Sylvanus Namang, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau state.

As reported by Daily Trust on Sunday, February 18, Namand was gunned down outside a hotel in Pankshin. The assailants opened fire at him on Saturday, February 17.

Sylvanus Namang has been reportedly killed. Photo credit: Ishaleku Anap Victory

Source: Facebook

Sources disclosed that the deceased left home to attend a burial in Pankshin where he was suddenly murdered.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Legit.ng captures some comments on X (formerly Twitter) to the assassination below:

Mudiaga Esiekpe wrote:

"Oh my!!!! What an unfortunate incident."

Ligit Katings commented:

"What?? This is very unfortunate. May his soul rest in peace."

@OPE97yemi said:

"RIP to him."

Nigeria – Africa’s most populous nation, biggest economy and top oil producer – switched from army rule to democracy in 1999, but it has long been plagued by violence.

Unfortunately, political assassination became an instrument of settling political scores in the country.

Although some of the killings were discountenanced as ordinary murders, the timing of the killings leaves no doubt that they were politically motivated.

Actions by the government and police to stem the ugly tide and find the killers have been insufficient and ineffective.

Fresh killings in Plateau despite curfew

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that despite the 24-hour curfew enforced by Governor Celeb Mutfwang in Mangu town of Mangu local government area in Plateau state, the violence persists with ongoing killings and house burnings.

The curfew was imposed following recent killings on Tuesday, January 23. However, residents report that gunmen have invaded multiple communities, indiscriminately firing at people and setting houses ablaze.

More to read about Plateau state:

Source: Legit.ng