“This is Very Unfortunate”: Nigerians React as Gunmen Assassinate APC Spokesman in Plateau
- Gunmen have reportedly attacked a pub in the Pankshin local government area (LGA) of Plateau state and killed two people
- It was learnt that one of those killed during the attack, which occurred on Saturday, February 17, was the state spokesman of the APC, Sylvanus Namang
- Legit.ng reports that Nigerians reacting on social media expressed shock over the assassination
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism
Pankshin, Plateau state - Nigerians on social media are reacting following the sad killing of Sylvanus Namang, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau state.
As reported by Daily Trust on Sunday, February 18, Namand was gunned down outside a hotel in Pankshin. The assailants opened fire at him on Saturday, February 17.
Sources disclosed that the deceased left home to attend a burial in Pankshin where he was suddenly murdered.
Legit.ng captures some comments on X (formerly Twitter) to the assassination below:
Mudiaga Esiekpe wrote:
"Oh my!!!! What an unfortunate incident."
Ligit Katings commented:
"What?? This is very unfortunate. May his soul rest in peace."
@OPE97yemi said:
"RIP to him."
Nigeria – Africa’s most populous nation, biggest economy and top oil producer – switched from army rule to democracy in 1999, but it has long been plagued by violence.
Unfortunately, political assassination became an instrument of settling political scores in the country.
Although some of the killings were discountenanced as ordinary murders, the timing of the killings leaves no doubt that they were politically motivated.
Actions by the government and police to stem the ugly tide and find the killers have been insufficient and ineffective.
Fresh killings in Plateau despite curfew
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that despite the 24-hour curfew enforced by Governor Celeb Mutfwang in Mangu town of Mangu local government area in Plateau state, the violence persists with ongoing killings and house burnings.
The curfew was imposed following recent killings on Tuesday, January 23. However, residents report that gunmen have invaded multiple communities, indiscriminately firing at people and setting houses ablaze.
More to read about Plateau state:
- Plateau crisis: Should Supreme Court reverse sack of 16 PDP lawmakers? APC chieftain speaks
- Plateau re-election: Tension as voters hold INEC officials hostage
- Plateau re-run: Tension as PDP logo missing on ballot papers
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng