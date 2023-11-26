Over 100 people, including children and women, were abducted in an attack by armed gangs, commonly called bandits, on four villages in Zamfara state

Kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in northern Nigeria in recent years where bandits have targeted villages, schools, and travellers

After carrying out their vicious acts, they demand millions of naira in ransom from people as the authorities fail to help

Gusau, Zamfara state - Four communities in Maru local government area (LGA) of Zamfara state: Mahuta, Mutumji, Kwana, and Unguwar Kawo, have been abandoned following the abduction of 110 people by bandits.

According to The Punch in a report on Sunday, November 26, the Zamfara residents were kidnapped for refusing to pay N110 million monthly levy to a notorious terrorist leader.

Armed gangs, referred to locally as bandits, target villages, schools, and travellers, demanding millions of naira in ransom.

The BBC said the bandit leader is "Damana".

Reuters news agency stated that the bandits, on Friday night, November 24, invaded the villages and carried out the abduction.

The bandit leader reportedly sent a letter that he would come back to kidnap more people if the N110 million levy was not paid within one week.

It is understood that the fleeing residents presently take refuge in Balele town.

An indigene of the area, Ibrahim Mohammed, explained:

“We have to flee to other places due to the fear that after abducting 110 people.

"The leader of the bandits, sent a warning letter to us that we must pay the levy within a week or else he would send his men to come and abduct more people.”

According to him, Mutumji village is expected to pay N50 million, Kwana N30 million, Mahuta N20 million, and Unguwar Kawo is to pay N10 million.

Mohammed stated that authorities are aware of their levy collection by bandits but could not do anything.

He said the situation has been ongoing since at least 2019.

Similarly, one villager complained to the BBC:

"The terrorists are in control of the area - they send us to the forest to work as agricultural labourers, and when we come back they come into the town to eat meat, tea and bottled goods without paying."

Yazid Abubakar, the spokesperson for the Zamfara state police command, could not be reached for comments as of press time.

The Dauda Lawal-led government is yet to officially react to this latest unacceptable attack.

