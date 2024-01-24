Residents in Zamfara state would heave a huge sigh of relief following the arrest of a notorious bandit leader

According to a video that has gone viral, the bandit leader is known for imposing taxes and levies on residents

Many Nigerians in reaction to the video on X, urged the security agencies to kill bandits whenever they are apprehended and not wait for the court's action

Security Operatives have reportedly apprehended a notorious bandit leader identified simply as Ya'u Babban Kauye.

A notorious bandit leader in Zamfara has been apprehended.

Source: Facebook

An X user identified simply as @ZagazOlaMakama, made this known on Wednesday evening, January 24.

In a post shared on his X account, the X user maintained that the bandit leader, Kauye specialises in imposing taxes and levies on residents of Tsafe LGA of Zamfara state.

As of the time of filling this report, the police in Zamfara state are yet to speak on the development. Legit.ng could not ascertain if the bandits' leader was arrested by the Nigerian Army or the Nigeria Police.

The X user tweeted:

"Security Operatives have apprehended Ya'u Babban Kauye, a notorious bandit leader who specializes in imposing taxes and lavies to residents of Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State. Video by @abdul_donjay."

Nigerians react to his post

As usual, Nigerians took o the comment section of X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@icepodd tweeted:

"Big shout out to the military and the police."

@KennyNuga tweeted:

"They need to given the ultimate sentence."

@OhZhedd tweeted:

"Hope he won’t be released as a repentant soul?"

@ayoakande tweeted:

"Why is he still breathing?"

@Funkemyfun tweeted:

"Grill & drill the bagger, send him to the world beyond."

@Kaz861247473270 tweeted:

"If una catch them like this make una just dey kpaikpai them."

Watch the video below as the bandit leader speaks in Hausa language:

Notorious 'one chance' couple arrested in Abuja

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that the FCT police arrested a couple and one other involved in a 'one chance' robbery.

Operatives from Utako police divisional Headquarters on Thursday, January 11, paraded the trio of Chukwudi Okorie (male, 51 years), Chibuzor Okorie (female, 43 years), both husband and wife and Esther Gabriel (female, 38 years).

Police arrest fake soldier 'defrauding residents'

Also, the Nigerian Army on Thursday, January 11, announced that it had arrested a fake soldier in Awe, headquarters of Awe local government area of Nasarawa state.

The Nasarawa state police spokesman, DSP Rahman Nansel, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

According to the statement, the suspect claimed to be a soldier attached to 231 Battalion Biu, Borno state, but the police investigation proved otherwise.

