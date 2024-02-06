Several bandits, 2 Soldiers, Policeman Killed in Zamfara

Bandits attacked a security camp stationed at the Government Day Secondary School, Dauran in the Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state

Two soldiers, a mobile police officer and several terrorists were killed during the gunbattle on Monday, February 5.

It was gathered that terrorists attacked to avenge the arrest of one of them after being identified by locals on Sunday.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Zurmi, Zamfara state - Several bandits, two soldiers and a mobile police officer were killed during gunfight in Zamfara state.

According to Premium Times, the traffic incident happened when the bandits attacked a security camp stationed at the Government Day Secondary School, Dauran in Zurmi local government area of the state on Monday, February 5.

2 soldiers, policeman and bandits killed during gunbattle in Zamfara Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Multiple sources said the terrorists attacked to avenge the arrest of one of them after being identified by locals on Sunday.

It was gathered that two groups of terrorists reportedly stormed the camp, a government secondary school now being used by the soldier.

A youth leader in Zurmi, Abubakar (surname withheld), said:

“Most of the soldiers were inside the classrooms that now serve as their rooms when they started hearing gunshots.

“The two soldiers killed and the mobile policeman were the ones on duty outside so they fired back. They exchanged fire for some time before the other soldiers joined.”

Abubakar added that several terrorists were killed but only two bodies were recovered as the bandits retrieved and withdrew with the others.

Terrorists kill 8 traders, Kidnap others in Katsina

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that bandits attacked and killed eight traders returning from the Jibia weekly market and kidnapped two others near Kukar Babangida village in Jibia local government Area of Katsina state.

Four passengers were severely wounded and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. While those killed have all been buried according to Islamic rites. The terrorists are said to be fleeing from the military in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state

The state police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said: “Yes, it is true. The command has since deployed measures to prevent recurrence and has detailed its operational assets to track down and arrest the perpetrators.

“The CP (police commissioner) condoles with the family, friends and loved ones of those affected by the incident"

Source: Legit.ng