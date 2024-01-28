Gunmen kidnapped a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, Prof. Godwin Emezue

Umuahia, Abia state - Prof. Godwin Emezue, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

As reported by The Nation, the gunmen ambushed the professor and his wife after leaving a gas station in Umuekwu, Amachara, Umuahia South local government area.

The criminals reportedly took his wife’s ATM card and forcibly took the Deputy Vice-Chancellor into a Lexus SUV, fleeing the scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka, said the kidnap incident happened on Friday at about 7:30 pm.

Chinaka explained that the police got official information about the incident around 9:30 pm, The Punch reported.

She urged residents to be calm while maintaining vigilance and being security conscious.

“On 26/01/2024, at about 9.30 p.m., the Abia State Police Command received information that on the same date, at about 7 p.m., the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Uturu ABSU, Prof Godwin Emezue, while in the company of his wife in their vehicle, was abducted by hoodlums while purchasing fuel at a petrol station in Umuopara, Umuahia South LGA.

“During the incident, the hoodlums confiscated his wife’s ATM card, dragged the Deputy Vice-Chancellor into a Lexus SUV, and drove away with the victim.

Chinaka added:

“The Abia State Police Command is deploying resources and assets including intelligence and technical aid towards unravelling the crime, and safely rescuing the victim from his captors."

