BREAKING: Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo Announces Date Emirates Airline Will Return To Nigeria
FCT, Abuja - The minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, said Emirates Airline will return to Nigeria on 1 October 2024.
Keyamo said Emirates Airlines officially made the announcement.
The minister disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @fkeyamo on Thursday, May 16.
He wrote:
“Now, the big announcement we have all been waiting for has been officially made by Emirates Airlines:
Emirates returns to Nigeria from 1 October”
