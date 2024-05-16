Global site navigation

BREAKING: Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo Announces Date Emirates Airline Will Return To Nigeria
Nigeria

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, said Emirates Airline will return to Nigeria on 1 October 2024.

Keyamo said Emirates Airlines officially made the announcement.

Keyamo says Emirates will return to Nigeria from 1 October Photo credit: @fkeyamo
Source: Twitter

The minister disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @fkeyamo on Thursday, May 16.

He wrote:

“Now, the big announcement we have all been waiting for has been officially made by Emirates Airlines:
Emirates returns to Nigeria from 1 October”

Source: Legit.ng

