The Nigeria police have arrested Bello Mohammed, a suspected kidnapper linked to the murder of Nabeeha and other victims

Mohammed was apprehended in Kaduna with N2.25m believed to be ransom proceeds, and he confessed to being part of a gang responsible for the kidnapping and killing of several victims, including Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered further investigations into the matter, commending the efforts of the police in handling the case

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria police have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Bello Mohammed, 28, who was allegedly responsible for the recent murder of a victim, Nabeeha, and many others.

A statement released by the police spokesman ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Sunday, January 28, indicates that Mohammed, who hails from Zamfara, was arrested in Kaduna on Saturday, January 20.

The police have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Bello Mohammed allegedly responsible for the murder of Nabeeha and many other kidnap victims. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: UGC

How Bello Mohammed was arrested

Legit.ng gathers that Bello was arrested after the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Tafa Division, acting on intelligence, raided one hotel in Tafa Area, Kaduna.

The suspect was arrested with the sum of N2.25m, suspected to be proceeds of ransoms collected from victims within the area.

He offered N1m to induce the DPO, but the senior policeman rejected the offer.

Bello Mohammed confesses to killing Nabeeha

During interrogation, Bello reportedly confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT.

The police said he also confessed to killing some kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, the daughter of the legal practitioner in a kidnappers camp in Kaduna State.

Legit.ng recalls that the kidnappers had killed four of the hostages, including Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level student of Biological Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and 13-year-old Folashade Ariyo.

Nabeeha was abducted alongside six other siblings.

The siblings were kidnapped with their father from their home at Zuma 1, on the outskirts of Bwari town in Abuja, on Tuesday, January 2.

IGP orders investigation

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered that the suspect whose deadly camp has also been destroyed, be handed over to the DFI-IRT in Abuja for discreet investigations into the matter and arrest of all other culprits responsible for the dastardly act.

IGP Egbetokun also commended the DPO Tafa, SP Idris Ibrahim, for the commitment and professionalism displayed in the case.

He gave assurance that the police would leave no stone unturned in decimating criminally minded individuals and bequeathing to Nigerians a more secure society for all and sundry in the country.

Nigerians react

Balogun Ridwan, @BalogunREADONE, posted on X:

"This is an amazing development if it is true .. but it will be more of great news if his arrest can actually bring down the whole Cartel he belongs too."

Emeka Igwe junior, @Emekaigwe96, said:

"Hope he won't be released and granted amnesty later."

Idris Abdul Ahmed, @Nrs_Idreeserh, said:

"Nice one. That's just 2.2 million out of perhaps 200 million. Can the police intensify more effort to follow this money and get these evil men? Please delete him, don't keep him in prison."

Tonye Barcanista, @TonyeBarcanista, said:

"Well, kudos to the arrest of this kidnapper, and kudos to the Police if indeed he was part of the bast^rds that kidnapped those families. But there is a need to go after other members of the gangs, especially their sponsors. The Sponsors, when arrested, will help in solving the puzzle... If left to walk free, they will simply recruit more thugs to their criminal gang."

Engr. Muntari Mohammed, @EngrMuntari, said:

"Alhamdulilahi. May Almighty God continue to protect, guide and reward those who discharge their duty without fear or favour. Kudos to Nigeria police force!"

