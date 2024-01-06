There is tension in Orodo, Mbaitoli Council Area of Imo state as gunmen kidnapped His Royal Majesty, HRH Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri

The traditional ruler was abducted in front of his gate by the gunmen on Saturday morning, January 6

It was gathered that the monarch, the former chairman of traditional rulers in the state was in discussion with his brother when the gunmen attacked

Imo state - The immediate past chairman of the Imo state traditional rulers’ council, His Royal Majesty, HRH Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Ohiri was reportedly kidnapped at the front gate of his compound in Orodo, Mbaitoli Council Area of Imo state, at about 08:30 am on Saturday, January 6, Vanguard reported.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen also abducted Ohiri’s brother, a United States-based businessman.

“This Saturday morning, Ohiri and his brother from the United States, decided to drive out in their car in the spirit of the Christmas celebration to visit some of their friends. After their visit, they returned.

“As they arrived at Ohiri’s compound; They packed their vehicle, at one side of the compound, and as they both of them were having the final discussion before they could say bye to each other. A highlander vehicle filled with gunmen double-crossed them and shot sporadically. They dragged both of them into the vehicle and drove away. They drove toward the Njaba to Orlu road.”

Another eyewitness said Ohiri’s brother, Solomon, struggled and escaped from the kidnappers.

