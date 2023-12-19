Gunmen kidnapped a high court judge in Oron local government area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom state, Justice Joy Uwanna, her driver

Justice Uwanna's police orderly was killed during the attack on Monday night, December 18, 2023

The NBA chairman, Oron branch, Torosco Eyene, confirmed the incident to the press on Tuesday, December 19

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Unknown gunmen have kidnapped an Akwa Ibom state high court judge, Justice Joy Uwanna and her driver, killing her police escort in the process.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, December 19, the gunmen posed as vigilantes on the Uyo-Okobo road on Monday night, December 18, blocked the road and attacked Justice Uwanna who was returning from a court sitting in Oron.

According to multiple media reports, Justice Joy Uwanna has been kidnapped. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

NBA unhappy with Justice Uwanna's abduction

The gunmen were said to have opened fire and shot the policeman attached to the judge on the head and body. They were said to have whisked the judge and her driver away, and abandoned the slain policeman in the pool of blood, Daily Trust reported.

The chairman Oron branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Torosco Eyene, confirmed the wicked attack, according to Leadership newspaper.

He said:

“The sitting Judge in Oron was kidnapped on Monday on her way back to Uyo after a court sitting. By Wednesday, we are moving down to Uyo to meet with the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durusinmi and the DSS on the issue.”

When contacted, Odiko Macdon, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom state, described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the commissioner of police had ordered a discreet investigation into the matter.

His words:

“It’s very unfortunate. No stone will be left unturned, resources will be harness to ensure that her lordship is reunited to her family any moment from now.

“I have spoken with the family of the deceased officer who, until his death was an orderly to the judge. Justice will be served and the perpetrators will be brought to book."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng