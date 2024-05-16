The CBN has decided to increase Customs duty exchange rates for importers to clear goods at the nation's ports set

The new rates reflect the recent performance of the naira in the official foreign exchange markets

Nigerians, experts are still hoping the CBN will reduce the rates to make imported goods such as phone, and cars to be less expensive

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once again increased the rate to calculate customs import duties at the nation's ports and airports.

Customs duties are taxes and levies paid on goods imported into the country.

The duties are paid through a commercial bank to the Nigeria Customs Service, which receives on behalf of the federal government.

Customs new exchange rate

According to the latest data published on the federal government trading portal, Nigerian importers will now pay N1,492.08 per dollar for customs duty.

The new rate represents a 6.04% increase from the previous rate of N1,407.06 as of Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The development comes despite the naira appreciation against the dollar in the foreign exchange markets.

Nigeria Customs adopted the floating naira regime and charged importers based on the prevailing exchange rate.

Naira appreciates

Legit.ng reported that the naira in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) appreciated against the dollar to close at N1,459.09/$1 on Wednesday, May 16, 2024.

On Wednesday, the naira weakened against the dollar in the black market by N10 to finish at N1,530/$1 compared with Tuesday’s value of N1,520/$1.

Peter Obi on new Customs exchange rate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria also adjusted the Nigeria Customs Service foreign exchange rate to clear imported goods at Nigerian ports.

Peter Obi reacted to the latest changes and expressed concerns that they could kill many businesses.

He further advised the government on actions to help the naira recover against the US dollar.

