Burna Boy has said that ID Cabasa can never be an OG to him, but he can be to the likes of Olamide

He stated this during an Instagram live session with his fans where he spoke about the people he respects in music

This came after the music producer had said that Burna Boy was not the first to use a live band during performance

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has reacted to the comment made by veteran producer, Olamide Oguntade, better known as ID Cabasa.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had praised the artists he has respect for in the music industry. He mentioned 2Baba, D'banj, Wande Coal and Timaya, He referred to them as his OG's.

Stating further during an Instagram live session, he said that ID Cabasaa can be an OG to Olamide but not to him.

Burna Boy slams ID Cabasa over comment about live band. Photo credit @burnaboygram/@olamide/@idcabasa

Source: Instagram

This development came after ID Cabasa slammed the 'Last Last' crooner. A man had claimed that Burna Boy was the first to use a live band during performance. However, the veteran music producer discredited the claim, he mentioned other artistes who had used live band before Burna Boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng gathered the response of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@ifaola_spiritual_home:

"91ce at Mandela birthday concert it’s life bands and instruments."

@stunna__01:

"All this bloggers go just make some things sounds somehow. He didn’t even say it in a bad way."

@9ja.lifestyle:

"ID Cabassa is the hardest name I’ve heard in my life."

@teezytrillz:

"Even Wiz started doing Live Bands before Burna Boy. Where did the narrative of Burna started doing it first come from. Agenda must Agend."

@s3eams:

"But this live band thing, many ogs they run m normally,where do u put psquare,lagbaja."

@huzanamusic:

"Walai na Duncan mighty, timaya, dbanj & Larry gaaga be burna OGs they were there for him back in the days."

@ozhaneselassie:

"But ID Cabasa didn't lie na what Where Legends Like Baba Fela,KSA,Obey the Master,Sir Rex Lawson even Yinka Ayefele etc Playing with? Na Live Band na. So is Burna Boy the first?"

@arin___wealth:

"Burna is always bragging sha. Nawa o."

@eyan_nla_masaratti:

"Until dem kpai one of these bloggers sha."

@rich____kinging:

"He always disrespecting people who re there before him and think he is the best when he has not even get to anywhere yet."

Burna Boy rates self over Wizkid and Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had rated himself above his two colleagues, Wizkid and Davido.

In an attempt to put to rest the contention about whom the greatest was between Davido, Wizkld and Burna Boy.

According to him, there is the big two and there is Burna Boy.

Source: Legit.ng