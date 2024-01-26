Taraba's Youth Commissioner, Joseph Joshua, has been entangled in a fresh controversy

The top government official has been accused of obtaining a fake degree and the SSS as well as the state police command have been asked to look into the matter

Meanwhile, the commissioner has however responded to the allegations against his position in the state

The Taraba state commissioner for youth and sports development, Joseph Joshua, has been dragged into a fresh scandal.

Taraba Commissioner in Fresh Scandal, Accused of Obtaining Fake Degree From Foreign University.

Source: Facebook

The top government official, Joshua, has been accused of obtaining a fake degree from a university in the Benin Republic.

As reported by Premium Times, the allegation is contained in a petition written to the State Security Service (SSS) and copied to the state police command.

According to the report, the petition dated 15 January, was written by a Jalingo-based lawyer, Nasiru Muhammed, on behalf of a man identified simply as Sulaiman Adamu, a social activist, and resident in Jalingo, the state capital.

“Our client informed us that Mr. Joseph Joshua who is the current Commissioner, Taraba State Ministry of Youth and Sport Development Jalingo during his screening as a Commissioner Nominee at the Taraba State House of Assembly submitted inter-alia a Degree certificate (Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Information Technology with Second Class (Upper Division) of ESGT University, Benin Republic (Cotonou, as his highest qualification obtained in 2021,” the petition stated.

The commission, Joshua, in response to the allegations, said:

"I have no comment. Let the security do their job."

This comes amid the undercover investigation that exposed a Benin Republic varsity.

