Minna, Niger - In Minna, Niger State, a Quranic instructor named Mallam Nura has been placed under police custody at the directive of the Niger State Child’s Right Agency.

The reason behind his detainment is the alleged severe whipping and resultant injuries inflicted on his 11-year-old student’s back.

The 11-year-old victim was beaten profusely with a horsewhip by the Quran teacher. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

The pupil, Isah Mu’azu, hails from the Kawo Area of Kaduna State, where his parents are said to reside.

It is reported that the teacher subjected the young boy to corporal punishment due to his failure to memorise a designated portion of the Qur’an as assigned by the instructor.

Isah Mu’azu, who had come to Suleja for Quranic education and his sibling suffered the consequences of the teacher’s actions.

As reported by Daily Trust, Suleiman Shehu, the Acting Director of the Child's Right Agency in Niger State, stated that a teacher had been apprehended and transferred to the state's Criminal Investigation Department for additional inquiry.

Simultaneously, the child's father has been summoned to Minna for questioning.

The child, who suffered from the teacher's actions, has received medical attention, and the suspect is expected to face legal proceedings once the investigation concludes.

Shehu highlighted that the agency has dealt with over ten similar cases recently involving children being mistreated, with five of them already undergoing prosecution.

