President Bola Tinubu might face a fresh crisis following the government's decision to relocate the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria

This comes after a decision by the government to move the headquarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos

A chieftain of the ruling party, Hon Yekini Nabena, has urged President Tinubu to relocate all the maritime agencies to the Niger Delta

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - A prominent member of the APC and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yekini Nabena, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to authorise the transfer of the NNPCL to the Niger Delta area.

Hon Nabena vented his displeasure over this development in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 24.

The federal government recently moved the HQ of FAAN to Lagos state. Photo Credit: Hon Yekini Nabena/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The APC chieftain said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"If the efficiency of these agencies is the main reason for the plan to relocate them to Lagos State, we from the Niger Delta are also asking that the NNPCL, NIMASA, NPA and others will be more effective in either Bayelsa, Rivers or Delta states."

According to the announcement, he also recommended relocating the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to Benue State, where an agricultural product surplus exists.

This move aligns with the proposed relocations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The federal government recently announced its plan to relocate portions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos State to enhance operational efficiency.

This move has sparked extensive discussions with proponents and opponents, particularly among the Northern elite and leaders.

Suspicions of ulterior motives

In reaction to this development, Nabena, expressing suspicions of ulterior motives behind the decision, claimed that President Bola Tinubu, the current leader, did not advocate for the unity of Nigeria before assuming the presidency.

Nabena pointed to an interview conducted and published on April 11, 1997, where Tinubu expressed scepticism about the concept of a unified Nigeria.

Nabena emphasised the need for the presidency to provide transparent reasons for relocating the two agencies, dismissing the current justifications as weak.

He underscored the significance of federal agencies as symbols of national unity, emphasising that they should be treated with utmost seriousness.

Ndume warns Tinubu over relocating CBN, FAAN HQ to Lagos

In another similar report, Senator Ali Ndume said northerners would not accept the plan to relocate the CBN and FAAN to Lagos.

The APC lawmaker, representing Borno South senatorial district, said Tinubu is being misled by some "Lagos boys."

The federal lawmaker said he is sure President Tinubu will reverse the decision because it is not well thought out.

Source: Legit.ng