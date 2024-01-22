The National Universities Commission (NUC) has blamed the increase in the number of fake degree-awarding institutions on parents

The commission's acting executive secretary, Chris Maiyaki, said there is a wide gap in the number of candidates the available schools can admit

Maiyaki implored parents to be vigilant and extra careful before they enrol their students in universities

FCT, Abuja - Following the undercover investigation which exposed a Benin Republic varsity, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has faulted careless parents for the rise in the number of illegal degree-awarding universities within and outside Nigeria.

The commission's acting executive secretary, Chris Maiyaki, linked the growing number of shady institutions to parents' strong desire to enrol their wards in universities.

He emphasised that illegal schools will always remain outlaws as far as Nigeria is concerned, and certifications from them would not be an admissible document in any Nigerian

“Everybody is right to pursue university education but how you go about it is the crux of the matter," he said

Maiyaki decried the gap between the number of students aspiring to get into universities and the capacity of the available institutions in the country. He noted that fraudsters saw the space and decided to fill it, the Nigerian News Agency (NAN) reported.

He said:

“The challenge of access, the huge gap between supply and demand makes parents desperate about getting university education for their children and this makes them vulnerable to greedy and fraudulent persons with commercial undertone,”

Illegal universities: NUC advises parents

Meanwhile, Maiyaki urged parents to conduct thorough research on any school before they agree for their children to enrol there.

According to the Daily Trust, Maiyaki warned that certificates obtained from the institutions will not be recognised for compulsory one-year national service, employment, and further studies.

He also urged parents and guardians to check the commission’s website for legal and illegal universities in Nigeria so that their children and wards don’t fall victim.

Maiyaki said that the Department of State Services (DSS) was involved in the clampdown on the illegal institutions and their promoters.

He said that the commission established a committee on the closure of illegal universities and mandated it to identify, locate and prosecute those perpetrating illegalities.

He also said that a committee was reconstituted in 2021 to identify and prosecute operators of illegal institutions, noting that the effort recorded a huge success.

