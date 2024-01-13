Dele Momodu, a PDP chieftain, responded to a video by Wiseman Harry defending the late Prophet TB Joshua against allegations from a viral BBC investigation

The BBC documentary, released on January 8, accused Joshua of physical abuse, manipulation, fake miracles, and sexual crimes

However, Wiseman Harry, addressing his congregation, refuted the claims, asserting that the allegations were pure lies

Dele Momodu shared the video, urging Nigerians to make their judgments, leading to varied reactions among the public

Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to the video of Wiseman Harry defending Prophet TB Joshua against the allegations contained in the viral BBC investigation on the cleric.

The BBC on Monday, January 8, released a three-part document where former disciples of Prophet TB Joshua accused him of various forms of physical abuse, manipulation, and performing fake miracles.

They had also accused him of sexual crimes, including orchestrating forced abortions in the church.

The development has polarised Nigerians, with some believing the BBC report and others taking sides with the late founder of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).

The allegations are pure lies, says Wiseman Harry

Addressing his congregation, Wiseman Harry, the pastor of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations Thessalonica, in Greece, said late TB Joshua had 400 disciples and that he had never witnessed such an occurrence.

He said both male and female disciples lived in separate rooms and that they all lived as brothers and sisters. He disagreed with the disciples, accusing the late prophet of sexual crimes.

"I don't believe anything they said because they are pure lies," he said.

"Make your own judgments": Dele Momodu reacts

Sharing a link to Wiseman Harry's video, Momodu, a media mogul, asked Nigerians to make their own judgments regarding the development.

"Watch this comprehensive rebuttal and feel free to make your own judgments," the PDP chieftain said, making reference to Pastor Harry's video.

Nigerians react to Dele Momodu's post

Eziokwu Awoke, awoboy7477, replied Momodu on Instagram:

"Sir, please stop all this theatrics. You can’t tell me that everyone in a 3-hour documentary was lying … secondly, a building fell where almost 90 ppl lost their lives, do you know that even after the coroner said that the structure was faulty, Tb Joshua faced no criminal charges whatsoever. Instead he got a courtesy visit from the president ( Jonathan). If he was that powerful that government couldn’t touch him, then how do you think these so-called disciples would have been able to speak, who would listen? Who would believe?"

Victor Tochukwu, @st.vics, said:

"Those in support of JB Joshua will always discredit all the weighty allegations against the prophet. The most painful experience in life is for one to be a victim and then come out to narrate his or her experience and then someone who was only privy to the positive side of the dual image of TB Joshua will come out and say shut up you're a liar. Never defend what you have no evidence of."

Rilwan Ogbara, @bvdtoyy, said:

"No way. I have watched. This man knows TB JOHSUA, but the disciples on the BBC documentary know more. He literally knows nothing, to be honest."

Capable Bawss, @cg_capable, said:

"Uncle dele please stop. Stop trying to defend what is not. You are (more) respected than this."

Ayomikun Williams, @abillsable, said:

"Prophet T. B Joshua was a good man. Those who doubted him in his lifetime will continue wasting their time agreeing to a content of falsehood that just serves their long-held bias."

