Nollywood actor Soji Taiwo aka Omobanke has made his daughter’s 21st birthday one to remember

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video showing the moment he presented his child with her birthday gift

The actor’s daughter’s reaction to her birthday present warmed the hearts of fans on social media

Nigerian actor Omobanke with the real name, Soji Taiwo, is now in the news over his birthday gift to his daughter, Temitope, on her 21st birthday.

Temi turned the new age on May 10, 2024, and her movie star father made sure to surprise her with a lovely present.

Video trends as actor Omobanke gifts daughter a car. Photos: @officialomobanke

Source: Instagram

On his official Instagram page, Omobanke shared a video showing the moment he presented his child with a new car to celebrate her turning 21.

In the clip, the silver car was parked outside their residence and the celebrant hopped to it in excitement. Two number balloons indicating her age were tied on the boot of the car and a big white bow was attached to the bonnet of the car.

Temi was very pleased with her present and she gave her father a tight hug for it. In the caption of the post, the Nollywood star described his daughter as a wonderful child. He wrote:

“There is no other best way to appreciate God for given me such a wonderful daughter like you and the only way I could proof to you the fatherly love that you deserve is by presenting you with this little gift and this is to inspire you to continue being you and always make me proud daughter you have always been , and nothing will change the love I have for you my darling girl , take it with so much love and happiness. Daddy loves you ! Big 21.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react as Omobanke marks daughter’s birthday

The video of Omobanke presenting his daughter with her gift on her 21st birthday drew reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Officialsucopaso:

“Congratulations my way back girl KOFOWOROLA .”

viinna147:

“Happy birthday, Daddy's girl. Enjoy your day.”

Ijaya_motors:

“Congratulations and happy birthday to my brother daughter ❤️.”

Uniqueelegantdesigns:

“Congratulations more blessing. Lord please my father can not afford this, pls bless me so that I can afford this and more for my children.”

Able_god101:

“You’re a definition of a good and responsible Father .”

Nuhu2sure:

“She shall grow to fulfill her promises over you. Insha'Allah.”

Fesemule1:

“Hbd to her lng life age with abundance grace .”

Speckyann:

“I watched this video more than five times, even forgot am going to church .”

kikisilversally:

“Wow...this is beautiful...May you live long in good health and God's grace to eat the fruit of your labour...May you not be found wanting on the day of their joy...May another not replace on their special occasion....God bless you.”

