5 Things Tinubu Must Do to Achieve Renewed Hope Agenda, Primate Ayodele Shares
Ejigbo, Lagos state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the founder and spiritual head of the Inri evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, has said President Bola Tinubu must, among others, improve the economy and security.
Legit.ng reports that Tinubu rode to power in 2023 on the 'Renewed Hope' mantra.
The government pledged to focus on job creation, access to capital for small and large businesses, inclusiveness, the rule of law, and the fight against hunger, poverty and corruption.
Speaking in a recent video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Primate Ayodele said Tinubu needs to address the concerns of Nigerian workers.
The cleric also asked the president to fulfil his promise to Nigerians that his administration would restructure the country as promised.
Ayodele said:
"If President Tinubu does not work on these five important areas, it will be causing pandemonium in his government.
The first area Tinubu's government needs to work on is security. Number two, economy; number three, energy; number four, workers' welfare. Then, number five, the issue of restructuring.
"These five areas, if they don't put all of these into consideration, the government will be galloping, will be fluctuating. That is what The Lord Almighty said.
"They might not want to listen to this, but these are the facts, the important facts."
Areas Tinubu must work on - Ayodele
- Security
- Economy
- Energy
- Workers' welfare
- Restructuring
