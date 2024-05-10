A private school shared the results its students obtained in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The school said 16 of its students sat for the examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB)

Six students scored above 300 marks, while the remaining 10 scored above 200 marks, and the highest scorer made 355

A private school has published the results of its students in the 2024 JAMB UTME.

In a Facebook post, Royal Court Private School Port Harcourt said it presented 16 students for the UTME.

Royal Court Private School shared the results of its students who did well in JAMB UTME. Photo credit: Facebook/RCPS.

Source: Facebook

The school said it is thrilled that the JAMB candidates all did well, with six students scoring above 300 marks.

Also, 10 students from the school scored above 200 marks out of the 400 obtainable in UTME.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The school wrote:

"We are thrilled to announce the outstanding performance of our students at RoyalCourt Private School in the recent JAMB Examination. Congratulations to all our students for their success."

The student with the highest mark among the 16 is identified as Adawo Jonathan, who has 355 marks.

He is followed closely by Okoba Derick, who scored 343, and Unegbu Chidera, who has 341.

Facebook reactions as school shares JAMB result

Adata Garvin Bristol said:

"Congratulations to our high-flying students. I love you all! Royal Court Private School Port Harcourt to the world!!!"

Steve Osowa said:

"Congratulations to Royal Courts Private School."

Reginald Osigbo said:

"Glad to see my cousin among them."

Onisodin Cynthia commented:

"Awesome! Congratulations once again. RCPS did it."

Andrew Iye said:

"Very good. .. proud of all y'all."

Shine Ominabo said:

This is wonderful. Thumbs up to their teachers."

Moses Destiny said:

"I wonder what Abuja schools are producing. They charge high amount of fees, but we don't see their students on the news billboards."

Boy checks his admission status on JAMB CAPS

In a related story, a Nigerian boy visited the JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) to print his admission letter.

The boy said he was offered admission after sitting for UTME, and he wanted to get a copy of the letter through JAMB CAPS.

He came online to share the message he got after trying to print the admission letter, and JAMB reacted to his post.

Source: Legit.ng