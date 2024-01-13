A clip circulating on TikTok shows the moment members of TB Joshua's church in Thessalonica got clarifications from their pastor

The pastor, Wiseman Harry, was ready to respond to their concerns about the allegations arising from a controversial BBC documentary on TB Joshua

In a clip of the video, one of the members asked if the pastor who spent 10 years in Lagos witnessed some of the allegations made in the documentary

Members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, (SCOAN) Thesolonica, got the chance to ask their pastor questions.

Their pastor, Wiseman Harry, was with them to answer their questions concerning the controversy resulting from a BBC documentary.

The pastor responded to the concerns of members of SCOAN Thesolonica. Photo credit: YouTube/SCOAN Thesolonica and X/TB Joshua.

The BBC documentary accused the late Prophet TB Joshua of committing crimes against some members and disciples.

In a video seen on the YouTube channel of SCOAN, Thesolonica, Wiseman Harry said he, too, was with TB Joshua.

He said he spent 10 years in Nigeria and that he knew his members would have some questions agitating their minds.

He told them to feel free to ask him questions. In one part of the video, which is circulating on TikTok, one of the members asked Wiseman Harry if he also witnessed some of the sexual crimes TB Joshua was accused of by some former disciples.

The allegations are pure lies, says Wiseman Harry

In his response, Wiseman Harry said late TB Joshua had 400 disciples and that he never witnessed such an occurrence.

He said both male and female disciples lived in separate rooms and that they all lived as brothers and sisters and therefore disagreed with the disciples accusing the late prophet.

His words:

"I don't believe anything they said because they are pure lies."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Wiseman Harry's video

