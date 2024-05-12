Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Nsukka, Enugu state - Gunmen attacked two operatives each of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday, May 11, in Enugu state.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, May 12, the attack occurred at Orba and Eha-Alumona in Udenu and Nsukka local government areas (LGAs).

The newspaper reported that the latest attack started from the Premier Junction at Eha-Alumona and proceeded to the Army checkpoint at Orba around 4 pm.

Some security personnel reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries while a van belonging to the FRSC was burnt.

The attack in Orba and Eha-Alumona came 24 hours after two police officers on a stop-and-search duty were attacked and killed by some assailants, less than a kilometre from the Government House.

Meanwhile, efforts to get Daniel Ndukwe, the spokesperson of the Enugu police command, to comment on the attack, were unsuccessful.

Africa’s largest economy and top oil producer, Nigeria, faces multiple security threats, including separate armed groups fighting for different causes in the southeast and northeast and kidnapping gangs involved in criminality in the northwest.

Source: Legit.ng