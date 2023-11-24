The appeal court judgment has led to violence in Kano state but the police have stepped up their game

Recently, Kano police arrested some persons causing unrest in the state following Governor Abba Yusuf's sack

The state's commissioner of police, Hussaini Gumel, urged Kano residents to resume their lawful activities as the police intensify efforts to ensure the stability of the state

Kano state, Kano - The Kano state police command has arrested seven persons in connection with the protest that took place in the state on Wednesday, November 22, following the reported contradiction in the judgment of the Court of Appeal sacking Governor Abba Yusuf.

Governor Yusuf’s sack has heightened tension in Kano state. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Yoruba community reacts to protest in Kano over Gov Yusuf's sack, police step in

Reacting to the development, the Concerned Yoruba Community in Kano state have expressed fear over the claim that Yoruba in the northern state might come under attack because “people here will believe that they were cheated by a Yoruba president.”

Legit.ng reported earlier that supporters of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) on Wednesday, took to the streets of Kano state to protest Governor Abba Yusuf's loss at the Appeal Court.

The protesters were subsequently dispersed by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with teargas.

The protests followed the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgement which appeared in public domain and seemed contrary to the verdict of the appellate court.

Addressing journalists late Wednesday, the commissioner of police in Kano, Mr Hussaini Gumel, confirmed the arrest of the protesters, The Punch reported.

As reported by Channels TV, Gumel enjoined residents to go about their lawful businesses, assuring that the police will partner with bpother security agencies to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Kano appeal court judgment: APC dares NNPP, holds rally Saturday, Nov. 25

Meanwhile, the appeal court judgment sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sparked heightened tensions in Kano state, leading to a planned protest by the APC and the NNPP stakeholders on Saturday, November 25.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, November 23, at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, the Director-General of the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Organisation, Bichi, said while the NNPP would be staging a mass protest in Kano on Saturday, the APC would organise a mass rally same day.

Appeal Court releases CTC of Kano judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five days after its ruling, the Court of Appeal finally released the CTC of the Kano judgement it delivered.

It would be recalled that the verdict regarding the disputed Kano state governorship election was given on Friday, November 17. It favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

