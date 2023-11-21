Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Five days after its ruling, the Court of Appeal has finally released the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Kano judgement it delivered.

Legit.ng recalls that the verdict regarding the disputed Kano state governorship election was given on Friday, November 17. It favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, was removed by the Appeal Court on Friday, November 17. Photo credits: Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Kano guber: CTC of judgement is out

The CTC was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Salihu Tanko Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu, the Kano state Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election. Dawisu is currently a chieftain of the APC and an ally of Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote on Tuesday evening, November 21, with accompanying documents:

"The appeal court has distinguished the two cases; Peter Obi and that of Kano APC and NNPP. Pages 64 to 67 explains it with facts to back it up. Membership of a party can indeed be a pre-election issue AND a post-election one. I hope this will put that argument to rest."

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also shared the document via his X page.

The release of the CTC comes one day after the acting national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Kawu Ali, raised the alarm over the inability of the appellate court to release the CTC of the Kano judgement.

Ali alleged that there are deliberate efforts in place to frustrate the NNPP.

Kano: Appeal Court declares new winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state.

The court upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay which removed Yusuf from office weeks ago. With this verdict, APC's Gawuna is expected to succeed Yusuf. Sacked Yusuf is a chieftain of the NNPP.

Source: Legit.ng