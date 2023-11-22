Protests have rocked Kano state following the sacking of Governor Abba Yusuf by an Appeal Court

This was as police dispersed protesters along the Dan Agundi area of the state on Wednesday, November 22

The fresh protests followed the certified true copy of the judgement which appeared in the public domain and seemed contrary to the verdict of the appellate court

Kano, Kano state - Supporters of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) on Wednesday, November 22, took to the streets of Kano state to protest Governor Abba Yusuf's loss at the Appeal Court.

The protesters were subsequently dispersed by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with teargas.

APC vs NNPP: Protest breaks out in Kano

Daily Trust and Channels Television noted the protest.

The protests followed the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgement which appeared in public domain and seemed contrary to the verdict of the appellate court.

Some of the protesters said they were ready to die as they demanded justice.

Appeal Court releases CTC of Kano judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five days after its ruling, the Court of Appeal finally released the CTC of the Kano judgement it delivered.

It would be recalled that the verdict regarding the disputed Kano state governorship election was given on Friday, November 17. It favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

'Appeal Court's verdict removing Abba predetermined': Kperogi

Legit.ng also reported that US-based Nigerian scholar, Professor Farooq Kperogi, said in fighting to wrest power from Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abdullahi Ganduje is using President Bola Tinubu and the African country’s courts as "cudgels".

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, was the presidential candidate of the NNPP during the February election. Ganduje, on the other hand, is the current national chairman of the APC and the immediate past governor of Kano.

Kano: Coalition faults Appeal Court's judgement

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of 100 civil society organisations (CSOs) and pro-democracy organisations in Nigeria asked the Supreme Court to affirm the choice of the electorate in the disputed Kano state governorship election.

Ahead of the Supreme Court's fireworks, the coalition of pro-democracy groups called on the apex court to set aside the judgement of the Appeal Court and 'restore the mandate' of the people of Kano state which they said was given to Governor Yusuf.

